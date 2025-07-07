Injuries and hurdles: Iran women prepare for Asia Cup Qualifiers

TEHRAN - The Iran Women's National Football Team, under the guidance of head coach Marzieh Jafari, are set to kick off their 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification campaign in Amman, Jordan.

The 23-player squad, announced by Jafari, will face a formidable challenge in Group A, which includes hosts Jordan, Singapore, Bhutan, and Lebanon.

Only one team from this competitive group will secure a spot in the prestigious 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

The Iranian squad are scheduled to begin their journey against Singapore on July 10, with subsequent matches against Bhutan (July 13), Lebanon (July 16), and a crucial encounter with Jordan on July 19. All matches will be played in Amman.

The team's preparations have been far from straightforward. Following a period of interrupted training due to domestic circumstances, the final preparatory camp only recently commenced.

Travel logistics have also presented hurdles, with the team planning a ground journey from Tehran to Mashhad before flying to Amman, as flight details are still being finalized due to ongoing restrictions.

A significant concern for coach Jafari and her team is the absence of three key players due to injury: Hajar Dabbaghi, Mona Hamoudi, and Arefeh Seyedkazemi.

Dabbaghi, a prolific and hardworking forward, leaves a considerable void in the attacking line. Hamoudi, known for her intelligent playmaking and midfield control, will be missed in transitioning play, while Seyedkzemi's absence in defense raises questions about the team's defensive solidity.

These experienced players not only offered technical prowess but also crucial international experience and leadership on the field, making their simultaneous absence a significant challenge for the coaching staff.

Despite these setbacks, the team have shown glimpses of promise.

Prior to the recent training hiatus, an intensive camp concluded with two decisive victories against the Iraq women's national team. While these wins provided a psychological boost, experts caution against using them as a definitive measure of the team's readiness, given Iraq's lower competitive level. The recent training stoppage and a lack of high-quality preparatory matches could impact the team's performance in the high-stakes qualification tournament, where every point will be crucial.

The Iran Women's National Team have participated in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers four times previously, successfully advancing to the final stage only once.

With all the difficulties faced in their preparation, Jafari's squad remain hopeful of replicating their past success and securing a consecutive appearance in the AFC Women's Asian Cup. Their resilience and determination will be thoroughly tested in the upcoming matches in Jordan.

Iran Women's National Team - AFC Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers schedule (All times Iran Local Time)

Thursday, July 10: Singapore vs. Iran (15:30)

Sunday, July 13: Iran vs. Bhutan (15:30)

Wednesday, July 16: Lebanon vs. Iran (15:30)

Saturday, July 19: Iran vs. Jordan (18:30)