Iran advance to AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026

TEHRAN - Iran defeated Jordan 2-1 in Group A of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 Qualifiers on Saturday to confirm their ticket to the Finals.

Second half goals from Sara Didar and Negin Zandi meant Iran topped the group on the head-to-head ratio with both teams finishing on nine points.

The Central Asian side were seeking redemption after their slip against Lebanon but it was Jordan, who entered the tie with a perfect record, who started on the front foot with Ayah Al Majali testing Iranian goalkeeper Raha Yazdani.

Iran responded in the 15th minute but Didar saw her effort from distance gathered comfortably by Jordan custodian Sherin Al Shalabe.

Jordan's first clear opening came in the 21st minute after Enas Al Jamaeen threaded a clever pass into the box for Maysa Jbarah, who squeezed her shot past her markers and the onrushing Yazdani but the ball bounced off the right post.

The miss almost cost Jordan dearly seven minutes later when Lana Feras lost possession to Zandi, who weaved her way into the box before unleashing a curling effort that crashed against the crossbar, the-afc.com reported.

The game came alive two minutes after the restart after a tame headed clearance by Jordan was redirected into the box by Afsaneh Chatrenoor, with Zandi nodding the ball down for Didar to finish past Al Shalabe.

Zandi came close to doubling Iran’s lead three minutes later when Fatemeh Shaban sent a weighted ball through, but the Bam Khatoon forward was stopped by the onrushing Al Shalabe.

A desperate Jordan pushed hard for the equaliser but paid a heavy price for pouring bodies forward in the 81st minute when a counter attack saw Fatemeh Pasandideh releasing the ball to Zandi who surged from the halfway line before slotting the ball home.

Jordan pulled one back in the 88th minute after Al Majali’s long ball into the box was turned into the back of the net by Fatemeh Ameneh but it proved too little too late as Iran confirmed a second successive appearance at the Finals.