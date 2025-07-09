Iran to face Singapore in AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 qualifier

TEHRAN - Iran will be seeking a winning start when they take on Singapore in their AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 Qualifiers Group A tie on Thursday.

Aiming to reach a second successive Finals, Iran will aim to hit the ground running against a Singapore side who are under pressure following their 3-2 defeat to Bhutan on Monday, the-afc.com reported.

Head coach Marziyeh Jafari left her 13-year trophy-laden stint at Bam Khatoon FC to lead the Iranian team and has the core of the club side at her disposal.

Goalkeeper Raha Yazdani, defender Atefeh Ramezanizadeh, midfielder Melika Motevalli and forward Zahra Ghanbari form the spine of the team as they look to transfer their understanding built at the club level to the international stage.

Singapore, however, cannot be taken lightly - especially as a second defeat will be detrimental to their hopes of qualifying for the continental showpiece. There are, however, injury concerns for Lionesses head coach Karim Bencherifa with Ardhra Arul, Farah Nurzahirah, Syazwani Ruzi and Nurhidayu Naszri all forced off early in the Bhutan match.