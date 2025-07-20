Iran’s women coach Jafari wants more support

TEHRAN - Marziyeh Jafari was a proud head coach after Iran defied the odds to qualify for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 on Saturday.

Having lost 3-1 to Lebanon on Matchday Four, only victory against Jordan would see Iran qualify and the team rose to the occasion with a 2-1 triumph to seal a second successive appearance on the continental stage.

“I am really happy that we were able to make the hearts of the Iranian people happy. Qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup was not easy,” said Jafari.



“We entered the competition with difficult conditions, intensive camps, logistical restrictions and a lot of psychological pressure, but my players fought with all their might and performed beyond expectations.



“The players not only showed high technical quality, but also showed that they are mentally strong and motivated at the level of a great team. This team deserves to be seen.

“Despite the euphoria of reaching the Finals, the experienced head coach said even more work must be put in to ensure that Iran - at the very least - better the group stage showing of 2022.



“This qualification is not the end of the road; it is the beginning of a new season. We must have a more detailed plan to have a strong presence in the final stage.



“This team have the capacity to be seen, grow, and compete with Asian powers. I hope the support continues so that we can be a worthy representative of Iranian women's football in Asia.”