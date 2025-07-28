Negin Zandi reflects on a historic win

TEHRAN - In a pivotal moment for Iranian women's football, Negin Zandi’s decisive goal secured the national team’s qualification for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, marking a significant breakthrough after years of struggle and limited recognition.

In her interview following this historic achievement, Zandi shared candid reflections on the journey, challenges, and future hopes for women’s football in Iran.

Zandi, wearing the famous number 11 jersey, said scoring against Jordan was the result of hard work and passion. "I remember when the ball went into the net — it wasn’t just a goal; it meant so much more," she said. "After everything I’d been through, the happy tears came on their own."

Her path to this achievement was far from easy. From early resistance within her family to countless hours playing street football, Zandi’s dedication never wavered. “I used to play from morning till night in the alleys,” she recalled. “Despite the obstacles, I am proud to stand here today.”

The challenges facing Iranian female footballers extend beyond personal hardships. Zandi highlighted systemic issues, including inadequate training facilities and the persistent disparity between men’s and women’s football.

“Most injuries happen because we play on poor-quality artificial turf,” she explained. “We dream of playing at the Azadi Stadium, yet that dream remains unfulfilled.”

Zandi expressed optimism about the future. With the team’s qualification, there is hope that matches will finally be broadcast live, an essential step toward greater visibility and support. “If men's sports earn TV coverage, shouldn't ours receive the same?” she questioned, emphasizing the role of media exposure in the growth of women’s football.

Although Zandi has previously received offers to play abroad, family and contractual reasons kept her in Iran. “Lifting my game internationally is still a goal,” she stated. Meanwhile, she is focused on helping her club, Khatoon FC, advance further in the AFC Women’s Champions League.

Regarding the wider development of women’s football, Zandi noted improvements in player contracts and administrative support but called for sustained commitment.

Zandi urged young Iranian girls to persevere. “We have opened the door for Iranian women’s football. It’s up to the next generation to walk through it and take the sport to new heights.”