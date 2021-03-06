TEDPIX loses 8,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 8,172 points to 1.169 million on Saturday (first day of Iranian calendar week).

Over 3.058 billion securities worth 34.295 trillion rials (about $816.5 million) were traded at the TSE on Saturday. The first market’s index fell 7,405 points, and the second market’s index dropped 11,611 points. TEDPIX dropped 2.3 percent during the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.177 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Social Security Investment Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, Bou Ali Sina Petrochemical Company (BSPC), and Amin Investment Bank were the most widely followed indices.

TEDPIX had also dropped 2.7 percent in the week ended on February 24.

Market analyst Amir-Ali Amir-Baqeri has recently told IRNA that Iranian stock market is moving in the right direction and will reach stability in the near future.

MA/MA