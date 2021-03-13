Operation to install Jask oil terminal’s 1st SPM system started

TEHRAN- The operation for the installation of the first single point mooring (SPM) system of the Jask crude oil export terminal was started, the operator of Jask oil terminal project in southern Iran announced.

Vahid Maleki also said that this project has an over 90 percent progress in the early stage, Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) published on its website.

The construction of the mentioned SPM system had been completed and the SPM was loaded to be shipped toward its designated point in the Gulf of Oman waters in mid-February.

Maleki put the capacity of this SPM system at 7,000 cubic meters per hour (equivalent to one million barrels per day) and said: "Soon, with the installation of this offshore structure at a distance of approximately six kilometers from Makran coast, the early phase of this project will go operational.”

As the country’s second major oil terminal, Jask terminal is under construction by Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) on 60 hectares of land and with nearly €260 million of investment.

According to Maleki, this SPM system and its accessories, including floating and submersible hoses, weigh nearly 800 tons and are installed and fixed to the seafloor at a depth of 48 meters.

MA/MA