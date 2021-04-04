Gucci to leave PEC Zwolle at end of season

TEHRAN – Iranian forward Reza Ghoochannejhad has been deemed surplus to requirements by Dutch football club PEC Zwolle.

The Eredivisie side are not going to continue with nine players and will not extend their contracts at the end of the season.

Mike van Duinen, Xavier Mous, Reza Ghoochannejhad, Thomas Lam, Virgil Misidjan, Jesper Drost, Clint Leemans, Marc-Olivier Doue and Nigel Bertrams are the players whose deals will not be renewed.

“I was going to leave the club at the end of the season. I had already said I would be here for two years. It’s time to play in a new team,” Gucci said in reaction to the news.

The 33-year-old forward had been previously linked with a move to the Iranian clubs for several times.