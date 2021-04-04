TEDPIX loses 13,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 13,414 points to 1.269 million on Sunday.

Over 1.364 billion securities worth 18.069 trillion rials (about $430.2 million) were traded at the TSE on Sunday.

The first market’s index dropped 11,030 points, and the second market’s index fell 22,938 points.

TEDPIX had risen eight percent in the last week of the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

The index increased 101,000 points to 1.307 million in that week.

After several weeks of decline, growth finally returned to the TSE, Iran’s major stock exchange, as TEDPIX rose 2.4 percent during the last week of February.

