Special flight to bring back Iranians living in Britain

TEHRAN – The Iranian flag carrier Iran Air will operate a special flight to London on April 11 to bring home back Iranians as the highly contagious variant of coronavirus is spreading in the European country.

The flight will leave Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International airport at 9:20 a.m. local time and will arrive in London at 12:10 p.m., IRNA reported.

The return flight will depart Heathrow Airport at 14:10 p.m. local time the same day and will land at Imam Khomeini Airport at 23:40 p.m., the report added.

All passengers aged 8 and above are mandated to present negative PCR tests. Those who are tested positive at Imam Khomeini Airport will be quarantined for 14 days at their own expense.

On February 28, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) announced that all flights to and from 32 countries, including Britain, have been suspended due to the latest decision of the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control.

MG

