Four injured as magnitude 5.3 quake hits western Iran

TEHRAN – An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale shook western Kordestan province on Tuesday, leaving four injured.

The quake occurred in the cities of Marivan and Baneh at 19:42 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the University of Tehran Seismological Center.

Some 30 residential units in the border villages of Marivan and Baneh have been damaged.

However, no fatalities or major injuries have been reported so far in the aftermath of the quake.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes of the world occur in Iran but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes. This shows the high level of vulnerability in Iran, according to Mehdi Zare, a professor of engineering seismology.

Most recently, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred in northeastern Golestan province in September 2020, which left 34 injured.

FB/MG