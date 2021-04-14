Commodities worth over $3b exported from East Azarbaijan

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, commodities worth over $3 billion were exported from East Azarbaijan province in the northeast of Iran during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

Habib Aminzadeh, the head of Industry, Mining and Trade Department of the province, said the commodities have been exported to 97 countries and named mineral fuels, mineral oils, mineral waxes, plastics, cast iron, iron and steel, edible fruits, cereals, flour, milk and confectionery, copper and copper products, sugar, glass and glass products and cocoa and its products as the major exported items.

The official further put the value of imports to the province at $800 million in the previous year and said the imports fell 15 percent in terms of weight and 34 percent in terms of value in the previous year.

As announced by the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade stood at $73 billion in the past year.

Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi also put the weight of non-oil trade at 146.4 million tons, and said that the figure shows a 25-million-ton annual decline, which is the result of sanctions and coronavirus pandemic.

Iran’s non-oil export was 112 million tons valued at $34.5 billion, and that of import was 34.4 million tons worth $38.5 billion in the past year, the official added.

Among the country’s non-oil export destinations, China was the first, with importing $8.9 billion worth of products, Iraq was the second with importing $7.3 billion, the United Arab Emirates the third with importing $4.6 billion, Turkey the fourth with importing $2.5 billion, and Afghanistan the fifth with importing $2.2 billion, Mir-Ashrafi announced, and named gasoline, natural gas, polyethylene, propane, and pistachio as Iran’s major exported products during the past year.

He further named Iran’s top sources of non-oil imports in the said time, as China with exporting $9.7 billion worth of products to the Islamic Republic, the UAE with $9.6 billion, Turkey with $4.3 billion, India with $2.1 billion, and Germany with $1.8 billion, respectively, and mentioned corn, cellphone, rice, oil meal and oil seeds, wheat, and raw oil as the major imported items.

MA/MA