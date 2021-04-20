Charity foundation supports 110,000 job plans for the deprived

TEHRAN – Barekat Charity Foundation, affiliated to Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, has supported 110,000 job plans for the people residing in deprived areas over the past Iranian calendar year (March 2020-March 2021), deputy head of the foundation has said.

By the end of last year, 110,000 community-based job creation projects had been launched across the country, creating 330,000 small and home-based job opportunities, Mehr quoted Morteza Niazi as saying on Tuesday.

The foundation aims to launch 8,250 employment projects in Sistan-Baluchestan province this year, which will create 25,750 direct and indirect jobs in deprived and rural areas of the province, he further announced.

By the end of the past year, over 15,000 job plans, created 45,000 micro and household businesses in this province, have been fully operational, he added.

Production of livestock, clothing, handicrafts, technical and service jobs, poultry, and greenhouse products are among the priority areas for job generation in deprived and rural areas of Sistan-Baluchestan.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam was founded in 1989. In the Iranian calendar year, 1386 (March 2017-March 2018) Barekat Charity Foundation- the social arm of the organization- with the aim of promoting social justice was established.

Socio-economic empowerment of communities by encouraging entrepreneurship prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructures such as water supply and power grids, building roads, constructing schools and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, granting non-repayable loans and insurance especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by 1980s war and natural disasters are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

