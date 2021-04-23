ACL Group E: Persepolis close in on ACL Round of 16 spot

TEHRAN - Persepolis football club of Iran defeated FC Goa 4-0 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday in Group E of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

The Iran side’s fourth consecutive win means they have a five-point lead at the top and avoiding defeat against Al Wahda FSCC of the UAE on Monday will seal the 2020 AFC Champions League runners-up their place in the Round of 16 as the Group E winners with a match to spare.

The Indian team tried to keep the Iranians at bay but their efforts fell flat in the 24th minute when goalkeeper Naveen Kumar failed to stop Shahriyar Moghanlou’s shot from settling in the net.

Naveen Kumar was under pressure again when he brought down Isa Alkasir inside the box, with Mahdi Torabi sending the FC Goa goalkeeper the wrong way to give Persepolis a 2-0 lead going into the break.

The lead was widened further two minutes into the restart as Moghanlou turned provider, sending a deep cross from the left flank to Alkasir, who charged into the box before coolly slotting home.

Persepolis added to FC Goa's misery when they made it 4-0 after Kamal Kamyabinia thumped his effort into the back of the net in the 58th minute after Ali Shojaei’s header off a corner was blocked by the home side’s defenders.