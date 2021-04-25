Annual exports from Kermanshah province rises 8%

TEHRAN- The value of exports from Kermanshah province, in the west of Iran, increased eight percent in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), according to a provincial official.

Behzad Babakhani, the acting director of the economic affairs coordination office of Kermanshah governorate, announced that commodities worth $2.4 billion have been exported from the province in the past year.

Saying that the weight of export has also risen 12 percent in the past year, the official said that the province could boost its export under the condition of severe sanctions and coronavirus pandemic which reduced trade in the country and in the world.

As announced by the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade stood at $73 billion in the past year.

Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi also put the weight of non-oil trade at 146.4 million tons, and said that the figure shows a 25-million-ton annual decline, which is the result of sanctions and coronavirus pandemic.

Iran’s non-oil export was 112 million tons valued at $34.5 billion, and that of import was 34.4 million tons worth $38.5 billion in the past year, the official added.

Among the country’s non-oil export destinations, China was the first, with importing $8.9 billion worth of products, Iraq was the second with importing $7.3 billion, the United Arab Emirates the third with importing $4.6 billion, Turkey the fourth with importing $2.5 billion, and Afghanistan the fifth with importing $2.2 billion, Mir-Ashrafi announced, and named gasoline, natural gas, polyethylene, propane, and pistachio as Iran’s major exported products during the past year.

He further named Iran’s top sources of non-oil imports in the said time, as China with exporting $9.7 billion worth of products to the Islamic Republic, the UAE with $9.6 billion, Turkey with $4.3 billion, India with $2.1 billion, and Germany with $1.8 billion, respectively, and mentioned corn, cellphone, rice, oil meal and oil seeds, wheat, and raw oil as the major imported items.

MA/MA