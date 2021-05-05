Takhti Cup relocates from Chabahar to Tehran

TEHRAN – The 41st edition of Takhti Cup has been moved from Chabahar, located in Sistan-Baluchestan Province, to Iran capital Tehran.

The prestigious wrestling tournament was originally scheduled to be held in the southeastern Iranian port from May 17 to 21.

The international event has brought the top wrestlers around the world to Iran over the past years.

Takhti, who was found dead in a hotel room in January 1968 at the age of just 37, claimed the gold medal in Melbourne 1956 Olympic Games and won two silver medals in Helsinki 1952 and Rome 1960 Olympic Games.