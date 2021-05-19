TEDPIX slides 18,700 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 18,746 points to 1.154 million on Wednesday.

Over 4.718 billion securities worth 37.483 trillion rials (about $892.4 million) were traded at the TSE on Wednesday.

The first market’s index fell 15,644 points, and the second market’s index dropped 31,288 points.

TEDPIX had gained 11,000 points, or one percent, in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

MA/MA