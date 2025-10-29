Hafez Theater Hall hosting “Casablanca” stage adaptation for first time in Iran

TEHRAN – Hafez Theater Hall in Tehran is hosting a stage adaptation of the 1942 romantic drama “Casablanca”.

Shima Mohammadi has directed the play and performs in it along with Kamran Tafti, Sina Razani, and Ayoub Aghakhani, among others, Honaronline reported.

This is the first time that an adaptation from this film is being staged in Iran. It is a humane and hopeful response to difficult times and an invitation to see, hear, and fall in love.

The classic American film “Casablanca” is directed by Michael Curtiz, starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, and Paul Henreid.

Filmed and set during World War II, it focuses on an American expatriate cafe owner (Bogart) who must choose between his love for a woman (Bergman) and helping her husband (Henreid), a Czechoslovak resistance leader, escape from the Vichy-controlled city of Casablanca in French Morocco to continue his fight against the Nazis.

The film was a solid, if unspectacular, success in its initial run. Exceeding expectations, Casablanca went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, while Curtiz was selected as Best Director and the Epsteins and Koch were honored for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Its reputation has gradually grown to the point that its lead characters, memorable lines, and pervasive theme song have all become iconic, and it consistently ranks near the top of lists of the greatest films in history.

In the inaugural class of 1989, the United States Library of Congress selected the film as one of the first for preservation in the National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”.

The importance of “Casablanca” stems from its powerful blend of themes, historical context, and cinematic execution. It is celebrated as a classic for its iconic status as both a compelling romance and a piece of wartime propaganda that resonated with audiences during World War II.

The film is also important for its masterful script and direction, iconic performances, and its enduring legacy as a masterpiece of the classical Hollywood style that championed sacrifice for the greater good.

The film is renowned for its timeless romance, but more importantly, it explores selfless love and sacrifice. It shows how personal desires must sometimes be surrendered for a greater cause, a theme that was profoundly appealing to audiences.

The film is a direct look at the refugee experience, created by many who had escaped persecution themselves. It foregrounds the defiant spirit of those fighting against fascism and serves as a powerful statement against the dehumanization of refugees.

The performances by Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman are considered iconic, and the film benefits from a strong supporting cast. Many extras were actual refugees, adding a layer of authenticity to the emotional scenes.

The Iranian adaptation of “Casablanca” will remain for a month on stage at Hafez Theater Hall, located on Shahriar Street, Hafez Avenue.

