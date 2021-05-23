Commodities worth $554m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), 861,793 tons of commodities worth $554 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

According to a report by the IME's International Affairs and Public Relations Department, the exchange traded on its mineral and industrial trading floor, 518,793 tons of commodities worth more than $350 million.

On this floor the IME sold 399,269 tons of steel, 1,120 tons of copper, 680 tons of aluminum, 120 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 24 tons of precious metals concentrate, 106,000 tons of iron ore pellets and concentrate, 480 tons of zinc, 100 tons of lead, 10,000 tons of sponge iron (DRI) and 4 kg of gold bars.

The next trading floor was the oil and petrochemicals with 338,363 tons of commodities sold on its both domestic and export pits, valued at more than $200 million.

Commodities traded on this floor included 83,500 tons of vacuum bottom, 88,868 tons of bitumen, 80,255 tons of polymeric products, 38,437 tons of chemicals, 43,000 tons of lube cut, 3,691 tons of base oil, 60 tons of argon and 200 tons of sulfur.

Last but not least was the IME's side market with 4,423 tons of commodities traded on it.

The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20) rose 108 percent compared to the preceding year.

During the past year, about 3.5 quadrillion rials (about $83.5 billion) worth of commodities were traded at the mentioned market.

In the past year, several new records were achieved in terms of the volume and value of transactions in the mentioned market’s various floors including the industrial, petroleum, and petrochemical floors.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

