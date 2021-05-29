TEDPIX jumps 30,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), climbed 30,131 points to 1.139 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

Over 6.952 billion securities worth 52.072 trillion rials (about $1.239 billion) were traded at the TSE on Saturday.

The first market’s index gained 26,881 points, and the second market’s index rose 44,387 points.

TEDPIX lost 45,000 points, or four percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.109 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Social Security Investment Company, Iran Khodro Company, Isfahan Oil Refining Company, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, and Tehran Oil Refining Company were the most widely followed indices.

MA/MA