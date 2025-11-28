“Meeting with Boy of Iran Takhti" exhibition to be held in Tehran

TEHRAN - The exhibition “Meeting with the world champion Takhti” will officially open in Tehran with the presence of officials, champions, veterans, and members of the media.

The opening is scheduled for Sunday, and visitors will be able to view the exhibition from Monday onward.

Farhad Tolouekian, acting head of the National Museum of Sport, Olympic and Paralympic, announced that the world championships medals and armbands of wrestling legend Gholamreza Takhti will be displayed in Tehran for the first time.

“Following the meetings held and the memorandum of understanding between the National Olympic Committee and the Malek National Library and Museum, documents, images, and objects related to the late wrestler will be presented in a space of more than 300 square meters with a creative design at the Malek Museum,” he added.

“Since the medals and armbands of Takhti were previously donated to the Astan Quds Razavi Museum, and given that the Malek Library and National Museum is also affiliated with Astan, arrangements have been made for the first time to place these valuable mementos in Tehran for public viewing,” Tolouekian said.