Terrorists in Syria planning to stage false flag chemical attack

The Russian military says it has obtained intelligence that Hayet Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorists, an umbrella organization of different Takfiri terrorist groups are planning to stage another false flag chemical attack in the North Eastern province of Idlib with the aim of blaming the Syrian government.

Part of the HTS is the al-Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front militants, who have changed their name multiple times yet maintain the same extremist ideology as al-Qaeda.

The terrorists are working together alongside the so-called white helmets group, the propaganda arm for the terrorists that portrays itself in the Western media as a humanitarian organization while the group’s atrocities have been widely documented.

The Russian Center for the reconciliation of warring parties in Syria says terrorists have delivered about 10 barrels of toxic substances to an area near the village of Hiram. Since the war on Syria broke out in 2011, the government has been blamed for a number of alleged chemical attacks, some of which have led Western powers to use alleged incidents to launch military strikes against Syria. This is despite the fact that, according to the UN nuclear watchdog, Damascus had handed over its entire remaining stockpile of chemical arms in 2014.