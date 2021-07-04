TEDPIX drops 2,300 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 2,319 points to 1.243 million on Sunday.

Over 5.889 billion securities worth 50.405 trillion rials (about $1.2 billion) were traded at the TSE on Sunday.

The first market’s index fell 1,504 points, and the second market’s index dropped 5,349 points.

TEDPIX rose 43,000 points in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.256 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has launched three single window systems for facilitating the processes and procedures related to the stock market activities.

The unveiling ceremony of the mentioned systems, held on Tuesday, was attended by Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand and the SEO Head Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi.

According to Dehnavi, these systems are going to offer various services to the companies and people active in the market.

