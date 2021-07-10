TEDPIX loses 11,300 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 11,308 points to 1.27 million on Saturday, which is the first day of Iranian calendar week.

As reported, over 5.87 billion securities worth 43.985 trillion rials (about $1.047 billion) were traded at the TSE on Saturday. The first market’s index fell 8,104 points, and the second market’s index dropped 23,433 points. TEDPIX rose 43,000 points in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.282 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Civil Servants Pension Fund (CSPF), Social Security Investment Company, Isfahan Oil Refining Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices.

Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has launched three single window systems for facilitating the processes and procedures related to the stock market activities.

The unveiling ceremony of the mentioned systems, held on Tuesday, was attended by Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand and the SEO Head Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi.

According to Dehnavi, these systems are going to offer various services to the companies and people active in the market.

“Companies or financial institutions had to go through many processes which took a long time for their activities in the stock market; this issue was considered as one of the concerns of the traders and people active in this market," the official said.

Dehnavi noted that launching these single window systems would accelerate and facilitate many affairs and hopefully services would be provided more quickly and easily to the clients and companies.

Through the mentioned systems, the SEO, in collaboration with the Real Estate Registration Organization of Iran, the Iranian National Tax Administration (INTA), official newspapers, and the Iran Post, will provide all the necessary services in the shortest possible time, he explained.

According to the official, the single window services will be accessible at the SEO’s new building, and by launching these windows, services that need frequent commute will be provided more easily and in shorter times.

SEO had launched another single-window system, on June 30 2020 to accelerate the process of private companies’ acceptance to the stock market.

Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Iranian Association of Internal Audits (IAIA), Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on June 30, 2020, for launching the mentioned single-window system.

The mentioned system was aimed at creating a single portal for evaluating, assessing and monitoring the financial and technical situation of private sector companies for approving their entrance into the capital market.

