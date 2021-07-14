Iran sitting volleyball team defeat Russia in friendlies

TEHRAN – Iran sitting volleyball team defeated Russia in two friendly matches in Tehran.

The first match was held in the Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled’s headquarters and the Persians overpowered Russia 3-0.

On Wednesday, Hadi Rezaei’s men defeated Russia 3-1 in their second encounter.

The matches were held as part of preparation for the 2020 Paralympic Games, where the event will see Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, China, Egypt, Germany, Japan, Iran and RPC.

Iran sitting volleyball team are the most successful side at the Paralympics with six gold medals. They have faced Bosnia and Herzegovina in every men’s sitting volleyball gold medal match since Sydney 2000.