Iran learn fate at Asian Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran discovered their fate at the 2021 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship.

The Iranian team have been drawn in Pool B along with Thailand, Pakistan and Hong Kong.

Pool A consists of Japan, India, Qatar and Bahrain.

Australia, China, Sri Lanka and Kuwait are in Pool C.

Korea, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia have been drawn in Pool D.

The tournament will be held in Chiba and Funabashi, Japan from Sept. 12 to 19. The top two teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship as the AVC representatives.