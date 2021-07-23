Iran sitting volleyball learn fate at 2020 Paralympics

TEHRAN – Iran sitting volleyball team learned their opponents at the 2020 Paralympic Games.

The Persians are pitted against Germany, Brazil and China in Group B.

Group A consists of Japan, Egypt, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Russia.

Iran sitting volleyball team are the most successful side at the Paralympics with six gold medals. They have faced Bosnia and Herzegovina in every men’s sitting volleyball gold medal match since Sydney 2000.

The 2020 Paralympic Games will be held from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.