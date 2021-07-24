Iran para table tennis player Khazaei dies from Covid-19

TEHRAN – Iranian para table tennis player Narges Khazaei died from covid-19 on Saturday.

She died at the age of 48 In Iranian city Mashhad.

Khazaei represented Iran at the 2008 Paralympic Games.

She was a member of Iran para table tennis team for about 20 years.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 88,532 with 259 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 88,532, Iran's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Khazaei’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.