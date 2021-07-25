“I Won’t Remain Alone” wins award at Parnu film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian short film “I Won’t Remain Alone” was named best doc on survival of indigenous peoples at the Parnu International Documentary and Science Film Festival in Estonia, the organizers announced on Sunday.

Directed by Yaser Talebi, the documentary follows Sorayya and Seyed Jalal, a poor, elderly couple residing in a remote village in Northern Iran. Filmed over the course of 5 years, the film paints pictures of forgiveness, love, humanity and immortality.

“The School Of Hope”, a co-production between Morocco and Finland by Mohamed El Aboudi, won the Estonian People’s Award voted by the TV-audience.

Climate change and overgrazing have brought poverty to the old nomad tribes of the high plateau of Atlas in Morocco and forced them into a partial settlement.

“The School of Hope” tells of a nomadic tribe struggling to get an education for their children, and a young teacher trying to help them while suffering himself from the government’s indifference toward rural regions.

The grand prize of the festival for best artistic achievement went to “A Man and a Camera” by Guido Hendrikx from the Netherlands.

In this film, a hand reaches towards the doorbell. There is a neat gravel path, a coat rack full of windcheaters and the sound of children playing in the back garden. In Hendrikx’s silent tour of Dutch front doors, we always have to wait and see who will open it up – and what will happen next. The result is both recognizable and fascinatingly alienating, at times also causing vicarious shame on the viewer’s part. After all, it could easily be your front door.

“Aalto” by Virpi Suutari from Finland was selected as best art film. It is an enchanting documentary film journey into the life and work of Alvar Aalto, one of the greatest modern architects. The film shares for the first time the intimate love story of Alvar and his architect wives Aino and Elissa Aalto.

The award for best short documentary was given to “Studies at Hunningue” by Lutz P. Kayser from Germany, while “A Little Bit of Paradise” by Andrzej Cichocki from Poland won the award for best documentary for kids.

“Comet” by Adam Buka and “Tell Me More” by Martyna Peszko, both from Poland, shared the award for best student documentary, and “People We Come Across”, a Benin-Finland production by Mia Halme, was named the best science film.

Photo: Iranian short film “I Won’t Remain Alone” by Yaser Talebi.

