18,000 MW power generation deficit possible in next 5 years

TEHRAN- The managing director of Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPH) has stated, “Based on the forecast, the country's electricity consumption will reach about 78,000 megawatts (MW) by the next five years, which according to the current amount of electricity generation, we will face a deficit of 18,000 MW in this field."

Mohsen Tarztalab said, “In addition to the fact that about 4,000 megawatts should be added to the nominal capacity of the country's power plants annually, we should pay special attention to the worn-out power plants and the replacement of new power plants with old ones.”

Over the past decade, constant temperature rising and the significant decrease of rainfalls across Iran have put the country in a hard situation regarding electricity supply during peak consumption periods.

This year, however, new deteriorating factors like severe drought and the decline in the country’s water resources as well as a new wave of illegal cryptocurrency mining across the country have also worsened the situation.

MA/MA