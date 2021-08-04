Former Iran futsal player Mohammadi dies from COVID-19

TEHRAN – Former futsal player Kazem Mohammadi passed away from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

He died at the age of 48 in Tehran, capital of Iran.

He was invited to Iran national team in 1998 for the first time and helped the Persians win AFC Futsal Championship six times.

In 1999, he was named as top goalscorer of the 1999 AFC Futsal Championship with 18 goals.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Mohammadi’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.