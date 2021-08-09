Ataei to lead Iran at 2021 Asian Volleyball C’ship

TEHRAN – Iran U21 volleyball team coach Behrouz Ataei will lead the senior team at the 2021 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship.

After departure of Russian coach Vladimir Alekno, the Iranian volleyball federation appointed Ataei as new coach of the National Team.

According to head of volleyball federation, Mohammadreza Davarzani, Iran will participate at the Asian championship with a mixture of young and experienced players.

Iran have been drawn in Pool B along with Thailand, Pakistan and Hong Kong.

The tournament will be held in Chiba and Funabashi, Japan from Sept. 12 to 19. The top two teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship as the AVC representatives.