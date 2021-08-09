Zahra Nemati to take centerstage in Tokyo: NPC

TEHRAN – International Paralympic Committee (NPC) says that Iranian archer Zahra Nemati will take centerstage in the 2020 Paralympic Games.

With excitement at a fever pitch, thousands of Paralympic athletes worldwide are gearing up to compete in 539 events across 22 sports.

Paralympian legends Daniel Dias of Brazil, USA's Jessica Long and Mckenzie Coan look to add more swimming medals to add to their collection, whilst Germany's Markus Rehm will attempt to defend his long jump titles as well as Iranian archer Zahra Nemati - a two-time Paralympic champion - returning to take centerstage in Tokyo.

The Paralympic Games will take place from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.