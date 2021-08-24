Southern Iranian province continues building boom with new tourism projects

TEHRAN – A total of 11 tourism-related projects are scheduled to be inaugurated in Hormozgan province on the occasion of Government Week (August 24-30), the provincial tourism chief has said.

The projects, which include a recreational pier, tourist and eco-lodge complexes, and a vast traditional restaurant, are expected to stimulate a tourism boom across the southern Iranian province, Sohrab Banavand announced on Tuesday.

Moreover, they are estimated to create over 150 job opportunities upon their completion, the official added.

Known as the province of islands, Hormozgan province is located on the northern coasts of the Persian Gulf. It embraces scenic islands among which Kish, Hormuz, Hengam, and Qeshm are the most beautiful ones and top tourist destinations in southern Iran.

Over the past couple of decades, the coral Kish Island has become a beach resort where visitors can swim, shop, and sample a laid-back and relatively liberated local lifestyle. It is home to free-trade-zone status, with ever-growing hotels, shopping centers, apartment blocks, and retail complexes.

Hormuz, which is mostly barren and hilly, is situated some eight kilometers off the coast on the Strait of Hormuz, which attracts many tourists by its colorful mountains, silver sand shores, and great local people.

Hengam Island has scenery rocky shores, serene sunset, and kind natives, which can attract travelers who enjoy a relaxing trip by spending time on this tranquil island.

Qeshm Island is a heaven for eco-tourists as it embraces wide-ranging attractions such as the Hara marine forests and about 60 villages dotted mostly across its rocky coastlines. The island also features geologically eye-catching canyons, hills, caves, and valleys, most of which are protected as part of the UNESCO-tagged Qeshm Island Geopark, itself a haven for nature-lovers.

