2022 WCQ: Skocic names 27-man list for Syria match

TEHRAN – Iran national football team coach Dragan Skocic announced his 27-man list for Syria match in the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3.

Iran will host Syria in Group A in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Thursday.

South Korea, the UAE, Iraq and Lebanon are also in the group.

Group B consists of Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, China and Oman.

Group winners and runners-up will qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The third teams will play a two-legged playoff. The winners then advance to an inter-confederation playoff, to be played June 2022.



Goalkeepers:

Alireza Beiranvand, Amir Abedzadeh, Payam Niazmand

Defenders:

Shoja Khalilzadeh, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Milad Mohammadi, Omid Noorafkan, Sadegh Moharami, Jafar Salmani, Saleh Hardani, Siavash Yazdani, Aref Aghasi

Midfielders:

Milad Sarlak, Ahmad Nourollahi, Mohammad Karimi, Yasin Salmani, Zobeir Niknafs, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Saeid Ezatolahi, Vahid Amiri, Saman Ghoddos, Mehdi Torabi, Ali Gholizadeh



Strikers:

Karim Ansarifard, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi, Mehdi Ghaedi