Iran overpower Thailand in Asian Volleyball C’ship

TEHRAN – Iran beat Thailand 3-0 (25–17, 25–12, 25–18) in Pool B of the 2021 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship on Monday.

Behrouz Ataei’s team, who had started the campaign with a 3-0 win over Hong Kong on Sunday, will play Pakistan in their last preliminary match.

The 21st edition features 16 teams comprising hosts Japan, India, Qatar and Bahrain in Pool A and reigning champions Iran, Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong China in Pool B. Pool C consists of Australia, China, Uzbekistan and Kuwait, with Korea, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia in Pool D.

As of September 6, 2021, world No.10 Japan are the Asian team with the best world ranking, followed respectively by Iran (11), Korea (21), Qatar (27), China (29), Australia (30), Chinese Taipei (32), Thailand (39), Pakistan (52) and Kazakhstan (58).

The 21st Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship is being held from Sept. 12 to 19 in Chiba, Japan, and the teams vie for two spots in next year’s FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship in Russia.