Esteghlal knocked out of the AFC Champions League

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team of Iran were knocked out of the 2021 AFC Champions League after losing to Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal Monday night.

Esteghlal suffered a 2-0 loss against the ACL three-time champions in Dubai’s Al Wasl Stadium.

Esteghlal were the better team and created several chances in the first thirty minutes of the match but they conceded the first goal in the 39th minute. Bafetimbi Gomis was on target for Al Hilal after Esteghlal defender Amirhossein Moradmand was tripped in the penalty area and the unmarked Frenchman found the back of the net.

Salem Al Dawsari made the scoreboard 2-0 in the 56th minute after receiving a good pass from Moussa Marega.

Shortly after, Esteghlal put the Saudi Arabian team under pressure but failed to capitalize on their chances.