Iran too strong for Pakistan at Asian Volleyball C’ship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Pakistan 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-20) in Pool B and advanced to top eight teams of the 21st Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship.

Saber Kazemi score a match-high 17 points with captain Milad Ebadipour adding 14 more markers for Iran’s victory.

As of September 6, 2021, world No.10 Japan are the Asian team with the best world ranking, followed respectively by Iran (11), Korea (21), Qatar (27), China (29), Australia (30), Chinese Taipei (32), Thailand (39), Pakistan (52) and Kazakhstan (58).

Iran are drawn along with Pakistan, Chinese Taipei and South Korea in Pool F.

Behrouz Ataei’s team will begin the new round from Thursday.

The 21st Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship is being held from Sept. 12 to 19 in Chiba, Japan, and the teams vie for two spots in next year’s FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship in Russia.