Historical mansions, mosques, castles in Kordestan made national heritage

TEHRAN - A selection of 23 historical structures and aging buildings, which are scattered across Kordestan province, have recently been added to the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts on Thursday announced the inscriptions in separate letters to the governor-general of the western province, CHTN reported.

Several historical mansions along with four mosques and two castles were among the properties added to the magnificent list.

The name Kordestan refers to the region’s principal inhabitants. After the Turkish invasion of Iran in the 11th century CE (Seljuk period), that name was given to the region comprising the northwestern Zagros Mountains.

It was during the reign of Abbas I the Great of Iran’s Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) that the Kurds rose to prominence, having been enlisted by Abbas I to help stem the attacks of the marauding Uzbeks from the east in the early 17th century.

ABU/AFM