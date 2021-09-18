Iran book 2022 Volleyball World Championship ticket

TEHRAN – Iran booked their ticket at the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship on Saturday.

Behrouz Ataei’s team defeated China 3-1 (25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 25-17) in the 2021 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship semifinal at the Chiba Port Arena and qualified for the world championship as one of two teams in Asia.

Iran will play winner of Japan and Chinese Taipei in the final on Sunday.

The FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship will be held in Russia from Aug. 26 to Sept. 11, 2022 with the participation of 24 teams.