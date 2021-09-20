Iran the best Asian team in FIVB World Ranking

TEHRAN – Iran are the best Asian volleyball team in the FIVB World Ranking.

The Iranian team sit in the 10th place in the world, a place above Japan.

Behrouz Ataei’s men defended their title at the Asian Volleyball Championship on Sunday, overpowering Japan 3-0 in the final match.

Brazil sit top of the table, followed by Poland, Russia, France and Italy.

According to volleyball's world governing body FIVB, the new dynamic ranking system will respond in real time after each competition day.