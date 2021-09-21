We will not underestimate Uzbekistan: Nazemosharia

TEHRAN – Iran futsal coach Mohammad Nazemoshahria says that they will have a difficult task against Uzbekistan in Round of 16 of the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Iran qualified for the Round of 16 Monday night as the second team after two wins against Serbia and the U.S. and a loss against Argentina.

“We are happy for booking a place in the Round of 16. We rested two players for the match against Argentina because they were slightly injured. They will be fit for Uzbekistan match,” Nazemosharia said.

“Uzbekistan are a strong team because they are competing in the FIFA World Cup. The best teams in the world have participated in the competition and we will not underestimate any team,” he added.

“We played Uzbekistan in the Continental Futsal Championship Thailand in July but the team are very different with that time and we will have a difficult task ahead of us,” Iran coach added.

“Uzbekistan played Spain after the Thailand tournament and they have played 18 matches with the best futsal teams in the world over the past three years.

Under leadership of Nazemosharied, Iran made history in the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Colombia and won the bronze medal for the first time.

“We will do our best against Uzbekistan since we want to make our people happy, that’s why we are here,” Nazemosharia concluded.