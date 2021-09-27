Iran bid farewell to 2021 Futsal World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran suffered a late 3-2 loss against Kazakhstan and failed to book a place in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup semi-finals Monday night.

Moslem Oladghobad finished Saeid Ahmad Abbasi’s pass into the area in the eighth minute at the Kaunas Arena.

Ahmad Esmaeilpour displayed individual brilliance in the 15th minute when he collected Mahdi Javid’s long-range cross before dribbling past Kazakhstan goalkeeper Leo Higuita to make it 2-0.

Dauren Tursagulov pulled a goal back in the 25th minute and Arnold Knaub levelled the score four minutes later.

Taynan then completed Kazakhstan’s amazing comeback when he scored off a corner as Iran’s hopes of making a third FIFA Futsal World Cup semi-final were dashed.