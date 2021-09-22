Ataei will remain as Iran volleyball coach for two more years: Davarzani

TEHRAN - Head of Iran volleyball federation Mohammadreza Davarzani said that Behrouz Ataei will remain as Iran coach for two more years.

The 51-year-old became the first Iranian coach to lead Iran to a gold medal in the Asian championship.

Ataei replaced Vladimir Alekno after the 2020 Olympic Games and helped the West Asian team win the Asian Volleyball Championship for the fourth time.

Iran defeated hosts Japan in the final match.

Now, Davarzani has said that the National Team will continue the cooperation with Ataei.