Iran elected as IMO technical committee’s vice-chair for 3rd consecutive year

TEHRAN – Iran Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO)’s representative at the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Mandana Mansourian, has been elected as IMO technical committee’s vice-chairwoman for the third consecutive year.

As reported by the PMO portal, Mansourian who is Iran’s permanent representative at IMO was appointed to the position during the 71st IMO annual meeting which was held virtually by IMO's office in London.

In this meeting held during September 20-24, Mansourian received the highest votes by the attendees to keep the position for the third year.

The Iranian official is the first female vice-chair of the organization’s technical committee.

The International Maritime Organization, known as the Inter-Governmental Maritime Consultative Organization until 1982, is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping.

The IMO’s Technical Cooperation Committee (TC) oversees the organization’s capacity-building program and the implementation of technical cooperation projects for which the organization acts as the executing or cooperating agency.

The Technical Cooperation Committee of IMO has important responsibilities for presenting technical cooperation, especially to developing countries.

It is worth mentioning that the chairman of the board of Iranian Coastal and Marine Structural Engineering Association (ICOMSEA) Babak Bani-Jamali was also elected as the vice-president of the marine engineering committee of the World Association for Waterborne Transport Infrastructure (known as PIANC) in 2019.

As reported by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, the decision was made in the Annual General Assembly of PIANC which was held in the Japanese city of Kobe during June 3-7, 2019.

PIANC’s mission is to provide expert guidance and technical advice on technical, economic, and environmental issues pertaining to waterborne transport infrastructure, including the fields of navigable bodies of water (waterways), such as canals and rivers, as well as ports and marinas.

EF/MA