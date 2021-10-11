Spox: Tehran won’t tolerate presence of Zionist forces near borders

TEHRAN — Speaking at his weekly press briefing on Monday morning, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have followed a correct logic so far.

The spokesman also said that these relations are normal and it is unnatural to disrupt them.

Khatibzadeh also noted that Iran will not tolerate presence of Zionist regime’s forces near its borders in any country.

“The relations between the two countries have followed the right logic. At the same time, Iran's concerns have been expressed, and this is in the context of good neighborliness and good relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.”

He also underscored that officials in Baku have said they will address these concerns.

“In some issues, the expectations we had from Azerbaijan have not been met. We had a brotherly attitude towards Azerbaijan,” the spokesman added.

"We told the Azerbaijani side that some of Iran's concerns should be allayed slowly. We have never closed our airspace to Azerbaijan. The land is open and exchanges take place, and the two sides should not allow third parties to influence relations,” Khatibzadeh elaborated.

Iran has all the components of a comprehensive partnership with Azerbaijan.

Asked by a reporter about the military exercise of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, the spokesman said the West Asia region is a very sensitive region and some developments in this region have made the atmosphere more sensitive.

“Of course, we have very close relations with all the parties that hold these exercises, and there has never been much concern,” he added.

He reminded that it is important to observe the situation in the region and the previous principles and agreements in the Caspian region, and this is the only thing that all parties should pay attention to.

Khatibzadeh said that during the past month, about seven to eight exercises have been held, which according to the reports Iran has received from military sources, some exercises were completely dramatic.

“These are not good assessments, noting that the region needs tranquility and everyone, especially the parties that held these drills must pay attention to this issue,” the diplomat underlined.

He also said that Azerbaijan was notified prior to holding “Conquerors of Khaybar” exercise by the Iranian army.

“When we wanted to hold our exercise, we informed all the relevant countries, including the Republic of Azerbaijan, and said that our exercise is normal and routine, and these are the paradigms of the neighborhood, and if anyone does not comply, it shows that it is a little far from maturity in international relations,” he added.

Regarding the relations between Tehran and Baku, Khatibzadeh said that Iran has all the components of a strategic relationship and comprehensive partnership with Azerbaijan.

“We hope that these relations will expand further and that the role of the foreign ministries of the two countries in this area is very important,” he noted.

Khatibzadeh also discussed the ratification of the convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

He said that this agreement was reached and what is being signed is binding to the signatories from the moment of signing of the agreement.

“Accordingly, we say that all parties must abide by what they have signed. The ratification process in each country has its own steps,” he further clarified.

He continued by saying that the Iranian parliament has its own path.

“We must allow it to take its democratic path inside Iran. We have some conventions about some countries that were in the process of ratification for years and have never been ratified,” the diplomat noted.

Regarding the presence of the Zionist regime in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the denial of this issue by officials in Baku, the diplomat said Iran has never joked with anyone about its national security and all its neighbors know this well.

“Messages have been sent decisively to all neighbors,” the diplomat added.

He underlined that the Zionist regime has taken insecurity and instability to everywhere.

“The Zionist regime definitely wants to see this region insecure. Tehran and Baku must be careful that third parties do not interfere in these good relations,” he warned.

Khatibzadeh emphasized, “We will not tolerate the presence of the occupying regime of Quds in our neighborhood and in our geography in any country.”

The spokesman also responded to questions about the 3+3 initiative, saying that the 3+3 initiative was raised from the day the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia broke out.

“Some countries were not ready and it was even said that we should start the 3+2. We must advance the South Caucasus issue in diplomatic arrangements.

Responding to a question about a possible visit to Baku by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the spokesman said, “Our relations with Azerbaijan are established at all levels.”

In response to rumors of Iran-Armenia talks and replacement of the route within the Republic of Azerbaijan’s territory with an alternate one, Khatibzadeh said that Iran has never discussed the route alteration with any country.

“We are interested in sending Iranian goods without trouble,” he underscored.

He also noted that Iran will not enter into any agreement to close down borders or act against any country.

Iran does not replace any of its neighbors due to its “good neighborly policy,” the diplomat highlighted.