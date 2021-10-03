Leader says security cannot be bought

TEHRAN — Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has warned that those who seek to buy security from outside “will pay a hefty price”.

“Those who think that their security will be ensured by relying on foreigners should know that they will pay a hefty price [for entrusting their security to foreigners],” the Leader told a graduation ceremony of the cadets held on Sunday morning via videoconference.

Pointing that the armed forces in Iran are a strong fortress for the nation and the country, Ayatollah Khamenei, the commander-in-chief, said, “As Imam Ali (PBUH) said, ‘The army is, by the will of Allah, the fortress of the people.’ [Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 53] This has been realized in our country in the true sense of the word because today, the Armed Forces organizations, the Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, the Police Force and Basij are acting as a shield in the face of the hard threats posed by enemies inside and outside the country.”

Describing the importance of security in the country, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said, “The security of a country is the basic infrastructure for all activities directed towards progress. Security is the most important issue to consider when looking at the armed forces.”

He stressed the importance of ensuring the security of the country with the help of the country’s own armed forces, saying, “Those who think that by relying on others they can ensure their security should know that they will soon be struck a blow [for entrusting their security to foreigners.]”

Calling the recent disputes between the Europeans and the United States an example of the importance of ensuring the security of each country by the forces of that country, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution stated, “In the recent tensions between the Europeans and the United States, in which the Europeans have declared that the Americans have stabbed them in the back, the main point is that the Europeans need to secure themselves with their own forces, regardless of NATO, whose main sponsor is the U.S.”

According to the Khamenei.ir, the Leader described the security of European countries as linked to or under the control of foreign powers, calling it a shortcoming for these countries, “Even developed European countries, when their security is in the hands of or dependent on a foreign force, even though that foreign force is not apparently an enemy of that country, feel that they have a serious shortcoming. The less developed countries whose armies are completely under the control of the U.S. Armed Forces and the like are even in a worse situation.”

He called the interference of foreigners in the security issues of other countries as the most catastrophic disasters for the latter group, “One of the most catastrophic disasters for countries occurs when foreigners interfere in their security issues, planning their war and peace and defining their policies. Today, even European countries that breathe under the umbrella of NATO want to move independently.”

Ayatollah Khamenei stated that the presence of foreign armies, including the U.S. army, in the region is a source of destruction and war, adding, “Everyone should try to make countries and armies independent and help them to rely on their own nations and to cooperate with the armies of their neighboring countries and other armies in the region.

This is in the best interests of the region.”

Referring to the crimes committed by the U.S. army in Afghanistan, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said, “The U.S. military, equipped with all kinds of equipment–conventional and unconventional-entered our neighboring country, Afghanistan, to overthrow the Taliban government. They stayed in this country for 20 years, killing people, committing crimes, occupying everywhere, promoting addictive drugs and destroying the limited infrastructure of Afghanistan. And after 20 years, they handed over the government to the Taliban and left.”

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the need not to allow foreign armies to enter the region and offered this piece of advice to regional governments, “We as well as regional governments should not allow foreign armies to travel thousands of miles–with the pretext of safeguarding their national interests while these issues have nothing to do with their nation—and to interfere in the affairs of our countries and our armies and to have a military presence. The armies of regional nations can run the region on their own and you should not allow others to enter.”

Referring to the incidents in the northwestern part of Iran, the Leader stated, “The issues concerning Iran's northwestern neighbors should be resolved wisely by relying on nations, through the cooperation of the armies of neighboring countries and by avoiding the presence of any foreign military forces.” In this regard, the Leader added, “Of course, our country and our armed forces are acting in a reasonable manner.”

At the end of his statements, he invited regional nations to act reasonably, saying: “Other governments had better act rationally as well and prevent the region from having a serious problem. Those who dig a hole for their brothers fall in it first.”

