Any change in regional geopolitics is Iran's red line, MP warns

TEHRAN - The representative of Kangavar in the Iranian Parliament has stressed the need to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries in the South Caucasus region, describing any change in the geopolitics of the region or borders as Iran's red line.

Ali Rezaei, in an interview with IRNA on Friday, advised the officials in Baku to respect Iran's interests as a friendly and neighboring country and prevent the movements of the fake Zionist regime in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Tehran has been suspicious of Azerbaijan’s links to the Israeli regime, whose supply of drones and other weapons helped Baku gain the upper hand in the war with Armenia last year. The war started September 27, 2020 and ended on November 10. The Republic of Azerbaijan was the initiator of the war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that Tehran will not tolerate Israel’s presence near Iran’s borders and will take due measures against the regime’s activities.

Highlighting the destructive records of the Zionist regime, MP Rezaei said: "The Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow the fake Zionist regime to carry out destructive measures under the pretext of industrial and agricultural activities."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has practically proved its good neighborliness and fraternity with the Republic of Azerbaijan over the last three decades, so creating an obstacle in the transit route in the Caucasus region is against good neighborliness."

The MP also said a military drill, codenamed the Conquerors of Khaybar military drill, conducted by Iranian Army in northwestern borders is a natural and sovereign right of Iran.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran monitors any movement and is ready to respond to any sinister intentions. The main approach of this exercise is deterrence against any possible dangers against our country," the parliamentarian remarked.



On October 3, a top Iranian security official reiterated the Islamic Republic’s "benevolent" relationship with neighbors, calling on them to remain vigilant in the face of “fruitless foreign influence” and settle issues through cooperation.

“Powerful Iran has always been benevolent to its neighbors and never posed a threat to them,” Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), wrote on his Twitter account.

He added that regional countries can resolve problems through collective cooperation. Shamkhani was openly referring to disputes between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“Any foreign influence is fruitless so we call on neighbors to be vigilant in this regard & to stay away from them,” Shamkhani tweeted, according to Press TV.

The military exercises by the Iranian army were criticized by Azerbaijan. The military exercises started last Friday and lasted for a few days.

President Ilham Aliev said he was “very surprised” by Iran’s decision to hold drills close to his country’s borders, and questioned the timing of the maneuvers. Aliev had also accused Iran of sending over trucks to “illegally” cross into the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is a matter of dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Iran’s Armed Forces regularly hold military maneuvers to increase their preparedness and military prowess. The drills serve as a warning message to the enemies against any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic.