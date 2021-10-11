Iranian Army Ground Force possesses sophisticated helicopters, UAVs

TEHRAN - The Ground Forces of the Army is now in possession of advanced helicopters and modern UAV systems, the force’s commander Kiomars Heydari announced on Monday.

"We have the largest helicopter fleet in the region. Today, our helicopters are equipped with the most advanced night-vision cameras and precision-guided missiles. In the field of drones, we have also made important achievements. At the present stage, we have reached self-sufficiency in the field of combat drones and reconnaissance," Brigadier General Heydari said at a military ceremony in Tehran.

Today, the ground force views self-sufficiency in designing and producing modern weaponry as a principle, the general highlighted.

Heydari also said the army was at the peak of its strength and combat readiness.

"The army has reached a very desirable position in the field of design and manufacture of military equipment and parts. We will produce what we need today in the field of equipment with the efforts of the faithful and specialist youth in the Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization."

Pointing to the capability of manpower, the commander emphasized that a country that had scientific manpower was considered as the most powerful country in the world.

Heydari pointed to the structure of the force under his command, saying there were different categories that formed the chains of defense and security.

Underlining scientific achievements, especially in the field of defense, the commander said the ground force makes optimal use of specialist personnel at the Research and the Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization and the Production and Optimization Center of Martyr Zarharan.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the commander highlighted the effective role of the Army in fighting the coronavirus, saying 28 hospitals and 12,000 medical staff were actively involved in the efforts to contain “this unknown virus".