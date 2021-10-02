Admiral: Iran's Navy will respond to any threat strongly, devastatingly

TEHRAN - The Iranian Navy has stood firm against the enemies in the seas, the Navy commander has said, reiterating the military commanders’ position that Iran will give firm response to any mischievous act.

"We will respond to any threat and naval action of the enemies strongly and overwhelmingly," Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said in an interview with Tasnim published on Saturday.

Talking to the Tasnim reporter in Sanandaj, capital of Kurdistan province, he said the Navy maintains security at maritime borders.

"The navy is present at the sea 24 round-the-clock to restore sustainable security," he insisted.

The Navy chief also said the personnel of the Iranian warships are from different ethnic groups.

"It does not matter where these people are from, because our round-the-clock efforts and strategy is that all together, we should preserve the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the best possible way and with high authority."

The top military official said the friends and foes have reached the conclusion that the Iranian Armed Forces are unitedly standing against the enemies, insisting, "We will respond to any threat and action firmly, and decisively."

Highlighting that the Navy personnel have been standing firm, Admiral Irani said they will keep hoisting the Iranian flag proudly in international waters.

"Although the Islamic Republic of Iran has always faced sanctions, conspiracy and threats, with the powerful presence of the navy personnel at sea, and the production of the best and most up-to-date equipment by the country's youth, we have controlled the enemies' mischief," the military official remarked.

Admiral Irani, elsewhere in his remarks, stated that that the people of Kurdistan province always played an important role in guarding national borders.

"The locals living in border areas always protect the borders with a revolutionary spirit, properly and with authority," said Irani, an ethnic Sunni Kurd.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei named Irani as Navy chief on August 17. His appointment won the praise of the Kurdish caucus in the parliament.

In remarks on September 8, the admiral said Iran is now able to navigating all open seas.

Speaking at a press conference, Irani described the mission of the 75th Navy fleet to the northern Indian Ocean and St. Petersburg as “the biggest and most historical naval mission.”

He was speaking of the Navy fleet that consisted of Sahand destroyers.

The mission was completed with power and success by traveling about 45,000 kilometers in the oceans and facing the harsh nature of the oceans and it safely returned to the homeland, Irani explained.

“Demonstrating self-confidence and capability of the Islamic Republic of Iran at global arena was important in this mission. For those who never believed in the ability of the children of Iran, they now believe in this ability,” he explained at the time.

On the other hand, Irani emphasized, this mission sent glimpses of hope for the friends of Iran and created this chance that they can use this naval capacity in a desirable way.

The Navy commander added crossing 55 countries on three continents was aimed to send a “message of peace and friendship” to the world.

"Iranians have always been preachers of peace and friendship and have not attacked any country…,” the admiral remarked.

The commander went on to say that this mission took place despite harsh economic sanctions and military threats against the Islamic Republic.

“The conditions imposed on us show that sanctions and threats never work against the Iranians and that we can overcome great obstacles by relying on our own strength,” he underlined.

Irani highlighted that the fleet is the result of the experiences that Iran has gained since 2009.

The admiral explained the missions that the Iranian Navy have carried out.

“Apart from the Indian Ocean, we went to the direction of the China Sea and attended that region with Sabalan destroyer. Then we attended the Mediterranean Sea bypassing the Suez Canal. Then we took another step and went to the Cape of Good Hope. And in 20121 we honorably passed through three oceans and participated in the parade of the Russian Navy,” he explained.

The admiral added the naval mission provided security for maritime commerce both for Iran and others.

"We did not establish security only for our own economic purposes. Others also took advantage of it, and we can say that we also gave security to others," the Navy commander said.

He also said that today, Iran can exercise authority in all open seas whenever an order is issued.

The admiral further said localization of propellants is important for Iran.

“Soon we will see the construction of the first all-Iranian propellants that help all units in the sea,” Irani underlined.

When asked about the challenges facing the 75th fleet, the Navy chief said that the biggest challenge for the fleet was to prove its self-confidence.

“We are the only country that meet our maritime security singlehandedly, and this group of ships continued its journey without seeking help from any country,” he pointed out.

Irani underscored that Iran did not need any port along the way, even to meet technical needs.

“The enemy's attention on our fleet was more to see if we were breaking the rules or not, thank God we did not break any rules and we were able to cross three important canals and eight straits safely,” the Navy chief highlighted.

On September 23, the second-ranking commander in the IRGC, Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, had said while the U.S. itself was not able to do any military adventure against Iran it is quite clear the Islamic Republic does not allow its proxies to do so.

"When the United States cannot take action against Iran, we will not even allow its proxies to do so," Fadavi said in a talk show.

Fadavi made these remarks as Iran marked the Sacred Defense Week.

Iran refers to defense against the invading Saddam Army in the 1980s as sacred defense.

